Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $62.68 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

