Equities Research Analysts' Updated EPS Estimates for March 21st (AAPL, AJX, ALTR, ANIX, ANP, ANVS, ASO, AVGO, AVGR, BNOX)

March 21st, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 21st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.33) target price on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $1,700.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $1,720.00 target price on the stock.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $171.00 target price on the stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Energean (LON:ENOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,425 ($18.14) target price on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on the stock.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $254.00 price target on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $615.00 price target on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $330.00 target price on the stock.

