Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 21st (AAPL, AJX, ALTR, ANIX, ANP, ANVS, ASO, AVGO, AVGR, BNOX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 21st:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)

had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Anpario (LON:ANP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.33) target price on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $1,500.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $1,700.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $1,720.00 target price on the stock.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $171.00 target price on the stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $92.00.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 150 ($1.91) target price on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Energean (LON:ENOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,425 ($18.14) target price on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock.

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 270 ($3.44) target price on the stock.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $254.00 price target on the stock.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $615.00 price target on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $97.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.