Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Issues Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36, Yahoo Finance reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.63. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

