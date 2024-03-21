Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NRGV. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Stock Up 7.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE NRGV opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $264.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Vault news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,993.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,889 shares of company stock valued at $177,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.