Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NRGV. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.44.
Energy Vault Stock Up 7.6 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Vault news, insider Marco Terruzzin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,360,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,993.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,889 shares of company stock valued at $177,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Energy Vault
Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.
