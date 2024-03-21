Energean (LON:ENOG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,425 ($18.14) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.81% from the stock’s current price.

Energean Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ENOG traded up GBX 44 ($0.56) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,073 ($13.66). 249,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,029. Energean has a 52 week low of GBX 807.50 ($10.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,394 ($17.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 979.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 987.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,628.57 and a beta of 0.81.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

