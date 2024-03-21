ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) & Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Head to Head Review

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 773.79%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Star Equity.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.0% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.4% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -211.26% -151.72% Star Equity 32.80% 7.19% 3.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Star Equity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$13.18 million ($2.80) -0.37 Star Equity $112.15 million 0.13 -$5.25 million $1.48 0.60

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Star Equity beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Star Equity

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals. The company also develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras; and provides camera maintenance contract services. In addition, it manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.