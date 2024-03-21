Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 72,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 295,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after acquiring an additional 51,196 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $113.19. 455,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $113.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.