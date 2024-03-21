Elizabeth M. Schwarting Sells 240 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $11,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ambarella Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 378,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,771. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

