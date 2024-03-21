ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.0557 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $11.14 million and $19,019.26 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06242373 USD and is down -27.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,171.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

