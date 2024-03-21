Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 0.5%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $758.88 and last traded at $769.00. 1,098,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,279,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $772.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $731.87 billion, a PE ratio of 132.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $714.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,634,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.