Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

EW traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.74. 844,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,188. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $95.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.23.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,192.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,141,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,296 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

