eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. eCash has a total market capitalization of $998.04 million and $40.74 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,074.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.83 or 0.00632831 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00051495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00120819 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000378 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,667,760,923,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.