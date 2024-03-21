Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Luis Borgen Sells 40,288 Shares of Stock

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) Director Luis Borgen sold 40,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $526,967.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,040 shares in the company, valued at $549,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EBC stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,198,000 after buying an additional 559,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,231,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,682,000 after acquiring an additional 193,151 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

