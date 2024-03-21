e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 1.9% Higher

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $204.50 and last traded at $204.33. Approximately 339,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,502,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.36.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after purchasing an additional 493,988 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,870,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,961,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

