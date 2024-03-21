DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DTM opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DT Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

