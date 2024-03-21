Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.89.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Institutional Trading of Driven Brands
Driven Brands Stock Up 0.9 %
DRVN opened at $15.23 on Thursday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.92 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.
