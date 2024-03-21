Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Justin Udelhofen Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $892,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of DFH stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Dream Finders Homes’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

