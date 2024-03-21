Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,113 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.67. 1,732,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

