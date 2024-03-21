DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 2.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DLocal traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.33. 96,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,048,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.
DLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
