DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 2.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DLocal traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.33. 96,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,048,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

DLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,025.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

