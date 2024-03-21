DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded DLocal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.72.

DLO opened at $15.69 on Thursday. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DLocal by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 156,865 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 234,772 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DLocal by 77.8% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in DLocal during the third quarter worth $15,093,000. Finally, Oberndorf William E increased its position in DLocal by 15.7% during the second quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 208,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

