Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.42. 16,026,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 72,550,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 7.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,961.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,738,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 1,682,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 800.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,368,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,009 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $9,657,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 130,206 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.