Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Resource Consulting Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,486 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 14.1% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $82,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.