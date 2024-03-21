Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Resource Consulting Group Inc.

Resource Consulting Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,321 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 10.7% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $62,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

