DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $220.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $219.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.30 and its 200 day moving average is $137.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $222.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

