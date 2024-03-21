DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $239.00 at Barclays

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $194.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $219.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

