DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Craig Hallum

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 195.20% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. The company develops treatments for neurological disorders and cardio-renal disease. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the kallikrein-1 protein for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and other vascular diseases.
