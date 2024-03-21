Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

DVN stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 15.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 549,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 373,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Devon Energy by 64.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 54,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $15,068,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 367.7% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 75,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

