Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.20 and last traded at $107.23. 2,667,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,651,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.63.

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 560,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $60,457,613.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,049,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,594,462 shares of company stock worth $632,367,084. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

