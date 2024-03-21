Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of DCPH traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 121,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.39. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,323.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

