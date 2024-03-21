David Joseph Saperstein Sells 2,000 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$210.00, for a total transaction of C$420,000.00.

David Joseph Saperstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00.

TFI International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE TFII traded up C$4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$216.85. 141,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The company has a market cap of C$18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$192.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$175.35. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$137.36 and a 12 month high of C$218.75.

TFI International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$208.00 to C$216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$181.00.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

