DataHighway (DHX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29,783.73

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for about $0.0759 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $29,783.73 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.06866354 USD and is up 8.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $28,420.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

