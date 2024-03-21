Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.800-8.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-$11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.3 %

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

NYSE DRI opened at $174.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.46 and its 200 day moving average is $156.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.