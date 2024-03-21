Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-8.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of ~11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.800-8.900 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $174.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.