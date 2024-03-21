Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.25.

NYSE DRI opened at $174.58 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.84.

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after acquiring an additional 455,588 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $167,359,000 after acquiring an additional 418,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

