Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.12. The stock had a trading volume of 107,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,963. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $177.87 and a one year high of $241.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.