Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 467 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE EPD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,990. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

