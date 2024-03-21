Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,014 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $519,286,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $310,208,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 682,916 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,912,000 after buying an additional 420,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH traded up $11.88 on Thursday, hitting $558.34. 254,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,432. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $308.26 and a one year high of $559.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

