Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 33,625 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,625 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.91% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.72. 915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

