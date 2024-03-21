Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $2,800,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $20.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,165.37. 204,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,051.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $981.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,168.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,066.35.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

