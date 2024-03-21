Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,433 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.16. 5,732,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,261,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

