Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 513.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,682 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

FTXN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. 18,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $226.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $31.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.