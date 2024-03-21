Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,863 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flex by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $28.38. 3,092,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,262. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,311. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Flex

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.