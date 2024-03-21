Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.94. 1,451,084 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.55 and its 200-day moving average is $144.86. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

