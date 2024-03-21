Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.06 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $247.66. 69,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,779. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.84 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.42 and its 200-day moving average is $219.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

