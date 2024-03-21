Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $894,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,204,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA remained flat at $79.85 during trading on Thursday. 7,191,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,893,362. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

