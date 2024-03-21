Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.64. 1,437,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,536. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.