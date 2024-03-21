Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 308.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.13. The stock had a trading volume of 55,402,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,038,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $289.81 billion, a PE ratio of 349.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.