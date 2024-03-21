Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.70. 181,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

