Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 300.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,881. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

