Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,576,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 563,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,981. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

